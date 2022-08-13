The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL Canberra: Queanbeyan Tigers cement grand final spot with 18-point win over Belconnen Magpies

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated August 13 2022 - 9:50am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bryce celebrates a goal with his Queanbeyan Tigers teammates. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Queanbeyan Tigers knew what they had to do to turn around a 10-point deficit at half-time, and boy did they deliver.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.