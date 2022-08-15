AFL's match review tribunal 'clear as mud'

The lack of consistency in the adjudications of the AFL Match Review Officer and tribunal has led to bewilderment and amazement among key stakeholders, particularly supporters.
After Carlton captain Patrick Cripps' two-game suspension was overturned by the Appeals Board, Michael Christian would have been well within his rights to resign as MRO.
In Christian's defence the rules regarding head-high contact are as clear as mud.
Apart from a brief, underwhelming media release in which the AFL accepted the Appeals Board's decision to overturn the Cripps ban and reinforced its commitment to players' health and safety, the silence from headquarters has been deafening.
No one knows what is and isn't allowable and it is incumbent on AFL general manager of football Brad Scott to provide clarity.
While it is commendable for the AFL to take steps to reduce the effects and prevalence of head-high contact, this is a body contact sport involving young fit and strong athletes.
Accidents happen in such a fast-paced, highly-competitive environment and it is impossible to control everything and create the perfect world.
The current policies are driven by the lingering fear of litigation by past players as a result of the lasting effects from concussions over their careers, which has happened in other sports including the NFL in the US.
Scott should emerge from his self-imposed exile and offer explanations on head-high contact and other issues.
Remember the crackdown on umpire dissent ... players are now openly questioning decisions and making gestures that would have led to penalties earlier in the season.
Then there is the confusion about the holding-the-ball rule. Early on umpires were instructed to be less lenient towards players who had prior opportunity and did not immediately and correctly dispose of the ball when tackled, but that has changed dramatically in the second half of the season.
And the throw is back ... maybe not the flick pass made famous by the late, great Ted Whitten, but umpires need to be more aware of incorrect disposal by hand and penalise it.
In North Melbourne's annus horribilis there have been precious few highlights, but the return of champion midfielder Ben Cunnington provided a memorable boost to the struggling club.
As the Kangaroo joined his teammates as they ran onto Adelaide Oval and was greeted by his wife Belinda and three children, it was one of this season's most heart-warming moments.
Renowned for his courage on the field, the Cobden-raised Cunnington has ridden an emotional physical and mental rollercoaster since being diagnosed with testicular cancer.
In his first senior game since round 19 last year he was one of North's best players, finishing with 17 disposals and four score involvements against Adelaide to underline how much the Kangaroos have missed him this season.
Unfortunately for Cunnington and the Roos, they were unable to match the home team in the last quarter after scores were level at the final change.
Cunnington's comeback mirrors the brave fight of Carlton's Sam Docherty, who returned to the field earlier this season after a second battle with testicular cancer.
Docherty, who announced last week he and wife Natalie were expecting their first child, has been one of the Blues' most consistent performers.
Being used in defence this year, he moved into a depleted Carlton midfield last Saturday night and performed superbly against the star-studded Demons in the Blues' gut-wrenching loss.
With its finals hopes on the line against arch rival Collingwood this Sunday, Carlton will be looking for another big display from the inspirational Docherty.
Despite coach Brett Ratten's staunch defence of young forward Max King after another wayward display in front of the sticks against Brisbane ended St Kilda's finals aspirations, the club should accept offers of outside help to improve his goalkicking.
Former Essendon sharpshooter Matthew Lloyd, who coached King at Melbourne private school Haileybury College, has offered his services for free, but there are plenty of other options, particularly if they want a person who loves St Kilda to come up with a solution.
Former captain Stewart Loewe's kicking for goal was a major issue before his routine and technique was sorted out by Hawthorn legend Peter Hudson when he was working at Moorabbin.
Loewe went on to become a reliable kick for goal and could pass on invaluable tips to King, while Hudson and former Collingwood star Peter McKenna would be others to consider.
King, 22, has enormous potential and Ratten is pinning high hopes on him, but the young forward is carrying too much responsibility in attack and the Saints need at least one other taller option to support him.
If you think the Essendon supplements scandal finished with the suspension of 34 players by the Court of Arbitration for Sport more than six years ago, it is far from dead and buried.
Sources have told me it is bubbling along with rumblings afoot that the way the scandal was handled by the AFL and the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) left a lot to be desired.
Watch out for surprising new developments in the ensuing weeks and months.
Has Howard got it right? Email: howardkotton11@gmail.com; Twitter: @hpkotton59
Howard Kotton has been a journalist for 43 years, working in various parts of Australia and overseas on assignment. He has spent the past 13 years as a senior journalist with the AFL Record and has co-written two books on former AFL players David Rhys-Jones and Warwick Capper
