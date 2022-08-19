Her debut novel is The Unbelieved. Senior detective Antigone Pollard moves back home to a small coastal town after one of her cases in Melbourne has gone horribly wrong. Not long after, she's targeted by a would-be rapist at the local pub; there's been a run of sexual assaults in the district but not a lot is being done, by the police or the wider community. So Antigone takes matters into her own hands. She soon realises the town is full of secrets, the women are afraid and nobody believes them.