Chronicling Harold Holt's a lost, wasted prime ministerial life

He was also known for taking unacceptable risks throughout his life. He and wife Zara owned a shack in North Queensland where his closest friend, Johnnie Busst, also lived. To Zara and Johnnie's horror, Holt insisted in swimming in rivers known to have crocodiles. This was dangerous insanity. The reader will recoil with horror, setting up nicely the denouement of Holt's life, his drowning at Cheviot beach, near Portsea in Victoria, where he also had a holiday home.