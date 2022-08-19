His style is approachably conventional for pop-sci non-fiction. The playbook featuring the likes of Yuval Noah Harrari and his book Sapiens is plumbed, down to the minimalist design of the cover. Baker's conveying of scientific and other theories is simple, and often evocative, if general - its generality being aggravated by its undemanding length. Baker's writing style reflects his time in educational media. He is happy to use "stuff" as a term of art and science, as a vessel for making potential erudite concepts approachable. His casual quips usually land. His book reads something like an Attenborough or Cox documentary, which recommends it, if that genre of scientific communication interests you.