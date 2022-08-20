It means for tourists, there is only a finite (albeit still undetermined) period in which you'll be able to see these bits of heritage, these symbols that have meant so much to the people of Belfast, representing the anger, the sorrow, and now supposedly the reconciliation. From a traveller's perspective, it will be a shame to see them go because they are an excellent way to be able to explore this important historical period. But, of course, the city needs to move on.