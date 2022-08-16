The federal government has doubled down on its mandate to bring back domestic manufacturing in a bid to future proof the country against possible global supply chain shortages.
Speaking in Melbourne on Monday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged more investment needed to be made to bring back onshore production and manufacturing, claiming it was a matter of economic protectionism Australia must adopt.
Mr Albanese alongside Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was speaking at event at Monash University, where a 10-year agreement had been inked with pharmaceutical giant Moderna to make domestic mRNA vaccines, mostly for COVID-19.
"We need a future made in Australia," Mr Albanese said.
"There are a range of lessons from the pandemic, but one of them is we need to be more resilient and more self reliant.
"We can't continue to assume that it's okay to be at the end of global supply chains."
The prime minister's remarks come just over two weeks out from Labor's jobs and skills summit, which is expected to address a number of challenges facing the economy including labour shortages, secure work and gender equity across industries.
He noted the Moderna deal that Australia needs to be able to commercialise its science and innovative technologies.
"Australia has always been very good at science and we've been good at innovation," Mr Albanese said.
"What we haven't always been good at is commercialising the opportunities that come from that."
It is expected to produce 100 million vaccine doses a year and primarily produce Moderna's Spikevax vaccine.
Vaccine capabilities will also include avian influenza or future COVID-19 pathogens which may become vaccine resistant.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said it will be the only facility of its kind in the southern hemisphere and generate close to 1000 additional jobs.
Labor's jobs and skill summit based in Canberra will be held on September 1 and 2.
Invitees providing evidence and knowledge to the summit will help to establish the federal government's employment white paper, which is set to tackle ongoing challenges such as skills shortages, unemployment and boosting economic productivity.
Improving migration settings has also been flagged as a major component of the summit.
The government has already instigated roundtable discussions with a number of sectors and stakeholders, such as advanced manufacturing, industrial unions and technology companies.
The Greens have confirmed it will attend the skills summit, while Liberal leader Peter Dutton has labelled it a stunt and will be dictated by union bosses.
The Liberal party has declined to participate, while the junior Coalition partner, the Nationals have accepted an invitation to take part in the summit.
