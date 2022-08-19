"We meet the main characters of The Brink while they are driving together to Leavers. The dynamic in the LandCruiser is a microcosm of the week as it plays out: Nerdy Leonardo is panicking but trying to hide it. Footy jock Mason is goofballing, drinking, and secretly lusting after his best mate. High-achiever Kaiya is too practical for her own good, too practical to be the type of friend Valentina needs her to be. And Val is taking selfies and clinging to Jared: her boyfriend, their driver, the volatile sun at the centre of everyone's orbit," Melgaard Watkins writes in her review.

