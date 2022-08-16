Beer has also lost ground from its pandemic highs with 6,666,000 Australians (33.3 per cent) now drinking beer, down 2.3 percentage points (-428,000) from oa year ago. Spirits are the third favourite type of alcohol, with 6,083,000 Australians (30.4 per cent) now drinking spirits, down 2.8 per cent (-538,000) on mid-2021.