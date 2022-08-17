The extent to which public servants knew about the secret portfolios is unclear although Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says more than one official from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet was aware. PM&C would have probably advised Mr Morrison about the decision and the instruments needed to give it effect, and briefed the executive council that advises the Governor-General. The Attorney-General's Department would presumably have advised on the legality of the arrangements. Mr Albanese will find out more soon, and has promised to tell the public.