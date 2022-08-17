The Canberra Times
Analysis

Public service won't escape questions after Scott Morrison's secret ministries revealed

By Doug Dingwall
August 17 2022 - 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Consider this extraordinary fact. Without knowing it, at least three of the federal public service's most senior officials had a secret minister. His name was Scott Morrison.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.