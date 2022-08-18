Evade the cold and explore the Outrigger Fiji

CONVENIENTLY CLOSE: Fiji is just a short four hour flight from Sydney airport, and ticks all of the boxes as a holiday destination. Photo: Supplied.

This is branded content for Explore

The east coast of Australia is experiencing some bone chilling cold at the moment, which has us all looking for the nearest exit. But with barriers to some destinations (COVID19, foot and mouth disease, rising cost of living etc.), our options might seem limited.

Luckily for us, one of our closest neighbours is the ultimate family (or adult) holiday destination. Fiji has it all - white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, sunshine and the friendliest people on earth.

Just a short four hour flight from Sydney, Fiji is home to one of the most beautiful cultures in the world. The Fijian people are renowned for their welcoming smiles and hospitality, and of course their incredible kids clubs.



FRIENDLIEST PEOPLE ON EARTH: The Fijian people are renowned for their warm hospitality, welcoming smiles and fun kids clubs. Photo: Supplied.

Fiji is a holiday makers heaven, where you'll feel refreshed, revived and well looked after.

To encourage everyone to experience the magic of Fiji, Explore is offering an unmissable deal of five nights at the Outrigger Fiji Resort starting from $1,089.

The deal includes five nights in an Ocean View Room, with full breakfast daily. It also includes return airport shuttle transfers, to take the hassle out of holiday planning.

Fiji is one of the rare destinations where there truly is something to appease everyone. There's watersports galore, including kayaking, surfing, fishing and kite surfing, with free included use of the resort's non-motorised water sports equipment.

Massages and pampering are readily available for those needing some R&R at the Outrigger's Bebe Spa, perched atop a mountain ridge with unrivalled views out to the South Pacific Ocean.

Make the most of your holiday with generous package inclusions. Enjoy a fruit platter paired with a bottle of house wine, a themed buffet dinner, a fire walking and kava ceremony and a full day trip to the stunning and vibrant Malamala Beach Club.

CULINARY DELIGHTS: With four different restaurants and multiple bars, foodies are spoiled for choice at the Outrigger Resort. Photo: Supplied.

For the wellness enthusiasts, there's also complimentary yoga sessions, tennis and a fitness centre.

Nothing beats days spent by the pool, complete with an adults-only swim up bar, and that's exactly the situation you could find yourself in if you take advantage of Explore's current deal.

Imagine yourself rising to ocean views, then meandering down to a full breakfast, a game of tennis, a massage, and capping it all off with a cocktail by the pool.

Trips are bookable until 11 September 2022, and valid to stay from 7 November to 23 December and 9 January to 31 March 2023. To find out more head to https://book.exploretravel.com.au/deals-and-offers/details/escape-to-fiji-with-bonus-inclusions-at-the-beautiful-outrigger-fiji-beach-resort-1145

