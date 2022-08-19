There are several possible reasons for this. One is to do with the stigma which still persists despite the work of advocates like Olivia. The other is perhaps a lack of education about the differences between different cannabinoids within the cannabis plant such as THC and CBD. For example, while the THC cannabis oil, usually prescribed by doctors is in small, tolerable doses that don't cause intoxication, CBD has no intoxicating effect at all and is an alternative option for prescribers concerned about the side effects of THC.