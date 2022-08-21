Relying on political "gentleman's agreements" to prop up democracy is a "ticking time bomb", and reform is needed to clarify the role of Australia's prime minister and head of state, the Australian Republican Movement's national director says.
Sandy Biar has warned the current system created the prospect of a "guns drawn at noon" scenario, with the prime minister and governor-general both able to remove the other.
The ARM's model for an Australian republic would see voters separately elect a head of state, which Mr Biar said would prevent them from acting in fear of the prime minister, but also remove their power to veto legislation.
The secret ministries scandal has laid bare Australian democracy's reliance on norms and conventions. Questions are also being raised over the role of Governor-General David Hurley, who approved the appointments, and whether he could have made them public.
But Mr Biar said the ARM's proposal clearly defined the role of the prime minister and head of state. "These constitutional conventions have ... been ticking time bombs, problems waiting to happen," he said.
"What we set out to do is remove a lot of that ambiguity, so that in moments like these ... it's really clear who has responsibility for what.
"[It should be] written in the Constitution as a requirement, not just a gentleman's agreement."
Cabinet would retain responsibility for legislation, with the head of state there to uphold the Constitution, Mr Biar said. The president could be dismissed at an election, or by MPs in cases of "proven misconduct" or incapacity.
Critics have argued a democratically-elected president would create a contradiction in powers, with two figures able to claim a mandate from the public. But Mr Biar insisted it was necessary to avert constitutional gridlock; the governor-general was currently appointed by the prime minister, though each had the authority to dismiss the other. He said that prospect of removal might give the governor-general "pause for thought" before acting.
Mr Hurley said he had "no reason to believe" the appointments would be kept secret, though it was unclear if he advised Mr Morrison to publicise them. Mr Biar said a president would be required to act on the advice of the prime minister, but would be able to counsel them and make that public.
Labor has pledged to hold a referendum on an Australian republic in its second term. Assistant Minister for the Republic Matt Thistlethwaite stressed Mr Hurley fulfilled his duties, but the scandal showed a need for a "serious conversation" about what those duties should be.
He said Labor did not have a "preferred model", and would publicly consult to ensure broad support before a referendum.
The head of state should be sworn to protect the Constitution on behalf of the Australian people, rather than the Queen, he said.
"I believe they would insist in such a circumstance that the prime minister disclose [the appointments]," he said.
Australia has not passed a referendum in nearly half a century. But a republic referendum would not be the new Labor government's first, with Mr Albanese also pushing for a First Nations Voice to Parliament this term.
Mr Thistlethwaite stressed the Voice had significant public support, but believed its failure could "make it harder" for a republic to succeed. "I'm hopeful that if the Voice is successful, the next natural progression for Australia to take is to consider having one of our own as head of state," he said.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
