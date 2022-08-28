The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Public Eye

Puffer jackets in the public service, and is the National Disability Insurance Agency full of Martins?

Doug Dingwall
Sarah Basford Canales
By Doug Dingwall, and Sarah Basford Canales
August 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Welcome to our new, more regular public eye column. Every Monday, we'll bring you the latest snippets, news, views and a bit of gossip from across the APS. It's a new format that aims to be lively, informative and never dull - so hit our site early on Monday mornings, or sign up to our newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.