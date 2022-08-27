The Queanbeyan Tigers survived a determined fightback by Belconnen in the AFL Canberra men's first-grade grand final, defeating the Magpies 7.12 (54) to 7.8 (50) in a thriller at Phillip Oval on Saturday.
Belconnen were the bridesmaids once again in the season decider, despite coming back from a 26-point first-quarter deficit, before eventually going down by just four points in a nail-biting final five minutes.
"It could have gone either way," Tigers player and co-coach Kade Klemke said after defending their title to go back-to-back.
"They had the momentum, but to the boys' credit we fought through. It feels amazing.
"Queanbeyan is a proud town, they love their sport. Every team even in rugby and league, they never give up. It shows our character that we kept going and going - that's Queanbeyan culture."
Ruing missed opportunities to snatch victory at the death, including a contentious umpire call that denied Jack Nunn a mark inside 50 to line-up a potential game-winner, the Magpies were left punching the turf in dismay after the final siren.
"It's mixed emotions because you're devastated about the loss but at the same time, I'm so proud of the way we fought back," Magpies player-coach James Bennett said.
"We had some chances. I think we hit both posts in the last quarter.
"But I just wanted the guys to come in, have a real crack, and they put on a show with a performance the footy club can be proud of."
The Tigers came out of the blocks with all cylinders firing, racing to a massive early lead.
Captain Joshua Bryce was in fine form, kicking two goals in the opening term and returning from injury, Klemke caused havoc up front to help the competition's leading goalkicker Andrew Swan also get on the board.
Belconnen's attack was completely suffocated by the Tigers, with just three inside-50s in the first quarter. It wasn't until the 25th minute that a Zac Smith snap from crumbs finally gave Belconnen their first points.
The script completely flipped in the second quarter as Belconnen tightened up their defence, put sustained pressure on the Tigers, and dominated the stoppages.
Mackinley Miller inserted himself into the game with two goals, and a Matthew Stephens score from the pocket after forcing an error from the Tigers defenders highlighted the shift in momentum.
By half-time siren the Magpies had kicked five goals to Queanbeyan's one, to put them within a point of the men in yellow and black.
The Tigers would have had a more comfortable lead at the major break had Bryce's goal from point blank range after the siren counted, but Jacob May decking Bennett before the kick scrubbed the six points.
The penultimate quarter raised the bar, with just two goals scored - one from each side.
There were missed chances, but the behinds heightened the tension, as they proved the difference to give Belconnen their first lead of the day, headed into the deciding quarter in front 7.5 (47) - 6.10 (46).
A concern for the Magpies was Mulrooney Medal winner Luke Wharton who was floored by a heavy bump and appeared in some discomfort, though he was able to continue in the tussle.
Tigers sharpshooter Swan made the most of his time menacing inside 50, converting from a free kick in the left forward pocket to give his side a five-point buffer entering the final 15 minutes of the season.
Until the final siren Belconnen were parked inside Queanbeyan's half, piling on the pressure when Miller had a shot at snatching back the lead for the Magpies, only to miss the rushed attempt as he was tackled.
Nunn then thought he had a mark 40-out but the ump called it not 15, and a ball-up saw the Tigers clear it up-field when the final siren blared. Queanbeyan celebrated as Belconnen could only think what-if, falling short by four points.
Tigers star Rhys Pollock was named the Alex Jesaulenko Medal winner.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
