The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Portion of income to service a loan or rent payment in Canberra increases, ANZ and CoreLogic's Housing Affordability Report shows

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
August 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whether you're a renter or home owner, Canberrans are sacrificing a good chunk of their income to pay for housing costs. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberrans taking out a new mortgage will need to put away nearly 37 per cent of their income to service repayments, up from 26 per cent prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.