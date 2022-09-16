As one of the Australian lead authors involved in the IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report, Dr Gergis was required to "review thousands of peer-reviewed scientific studies and distil their key findings". I was amazed to read that this work is done by volunteers, involving thousands of hours of intense and complex work, together with long-haul overseas travel, all against the background of their day jobs. In Australia, the only funding associated with attending "compulsory in-person lead author meetings is a small government travel allowance to cover economy flights, standard accommodation and basic meals".