Can we ever really understand horrendous evil?

On a death march from Sandakan to Ranau, when strafed by American aircraft, Owen Campbell and mates made a dive into the jungle and freedom. Now only two of them, the mate was suffering badly and asked Owen Campbell to leave him as he was hindering their chance of survival. Campbell would have none of it, going to a creek to get him some water. When he returned he discovered the man had cut his own throat. Owen Campbell blundered on for 11 days, surviving largely on the moss he collected from tree trunks before being rescued by local people.