Small but mighty: Samsung's new Galaxy Z series smartphones push the limits of compact durability

This is branded content for Samsung

Samsung is pushing the limits in smartphone technology, redefining innovation and removing barriers of what we once thought was impossible. They've paired compact convenience with intense durability, bringing to market a range of smartphones that match user potential to hold up with our ever-evolving lifestyles.

In Australia, the premium market is strong, with Samsung's super premium devices experiencing a 40 per cent year on year growth, driven by the S Series and Z Series ranges. [Source: Kantar Commtech Mobile Market (n=10,000/month) Q1 2022]

Samsung is making the foldables market mainstream with the latest release of their now fourth-generation Galaxy Z Series smartphones, the Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 - both embodying the engineering brilliance that Samsung is renowned for.

The company has seen a doubling in consideration for foldables among 18 to 45-year olds, with generation Z showing a colossal 273% increase since last year. [Source: May 2022 Foldables Insights Study (n=500)].



With the smallest hinge yet, and slim straight lines, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 have been designed to allow an ultra-compact fold, providing consumers with powerful tech that fits in the palm of their hand, and slips straight into their back pocket.

But with bold innovation, comes the responsibility to ensure new creations are as reliable as established models, and Samsung's testing procedures unquestionably tick that box.

As a society obsessed with technology, smartphones now play multiple key roles in our day to day lives and are subject to constant wear and tear. Samsung recognises this, and plays their part to ensure their tech can withstand such stress.

Providing behind the scenes insight into their quality assurance protocols, Samsung has released a video detailing the rigorous testing they put their smartphones through, before allowing them to reach the hands of consumers.

Footage of their revolutionary robotic machinery is shown assembling, and then testing each individual element of the latest Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4.

The video begins with precision placement of the back cover, and then goes on to show the functional testing including touch and proximity sensors, testing of the S pen, Samsung Pay and other functionalities.

Network testing is then performed to ensure high standards of network connectivity, transmission and reception of the phone. Reception is often a pain point of smartphones, but the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 have been designed to keep users connected, even in the most challenging locations.

The camera functionality is also evaluated to make sure the resolution, auto-focus and zoom functions meet Samsung's high standards. Sensor testing is important here, to ensure the Nightography mode works seamlessly, allowing users to capture what the naked eye struggles to see in the dark.



Meticulous testing means content creators can be confident that they'll never miss a candid moment.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 has dual screen capabilities, allowing users to seamlessly navigate between apps, making working on the go a more efficient process. Picture supplied

Perhaps the most impressive feature of both the Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 smartphones is their ability to fold into an ultrathin package, yet hold the same powerful functionalities that a full desktop computer provides. This has been allowed through groundbreaking development of Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass.

Testing the folding function means repeatedly folding and unfolding the phone, to confirm the flexibility of the Ultra Thin Glass, and test the strength of the Armour Aluminium frame.

The Ultra Thin Glass measures just one third the thickness of a human hair but has extraordinary strength that allows it to fold with the ease of a piece of paper. This is where durability meets compact convenience, and it marks the beginning of an exciting new era for smartphones.

Samsung understands that life includes many spills that can happen at any moment, so the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are crafted with IPX8 water resistance to give users peace of mind that their device is safe from the unpredictable. This freshwater resistance process is tested by immersing them in water chambers, in addition to spraying them from every angle.

Holidays, family beach adventures and boating days are some of life's greatest moments, and naturally consumers want to capture and share them. Samsung gets this, and has devoted efforts to safeguard tech, especially around freshwater accidents, so these precious moments are never missed.

Hand-held technology has the potential to greatly improve consumers' everyday experiences, however it has always faced the struggle of surviving the stressors that come with a full and active life - until now.

Samsung has embedded durability into its design process, but goes a step further to make sure that the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 have the strength to withstand thrills and spills, putting them through the many tests of life before allowing them to reach the hands of their customers.

The devices must pass with flying colours before being released into the wild, as part of Samsung's quality commitment to customers.