The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New research shows one in five adolescents uses violence against parents

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
September 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are calls for new laws prohibiting violence against children. Picture Shutterstock

Devastating new research reveals one in five adolescents uses violence against parents, siblings and carers - and mothers and siblings were most at risk of harm.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.