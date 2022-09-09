Let's show 'Pink is the Colour' of care

Let's turn pink, just like the town of Mudgee has, in support of funding McGrath Breast Care Nurses into the future. Picture supplied.

This October, the McGrath Foundation is calling on people across Australia to turn pink and fundraise as part of its new 'Pink Is The Colour' campaign, helping to ensure a future where no one with breast cancer misses out on care.

'Pink Is The Colour' encourages individuals, families, workplaces and communities to pink up in any way they choose, from decorating the whole town to hosting a cricket match.



The McGrath Foundation hopes to show that pink is the colour of care, of support, of life and of fun, while raising vital funds for McGrath Breast Care Nurses.



"We are so excited to launch 'Pink Is The Colour'," McGrath Foundation ambassador and director, Tracy Bevan, said.



"Pink represents so much, not only to us, but to everyone experiencing breast cancer.



"We can't wait to see the different ways people choose to show their support in communities across Australia."

With over 20,000 people diagnosed with breast cancer this year, the help of McGrath Breast Care Nurses is needed more than ever.



"It is through the generous support of Australian communities and their efforts through campaigns like 'Pink is the Colour' that we're able to continue funding McGrath Breast Care Nurses and ensure no one misses out on their vital care," Ms Bevan said.

People across Australia are already planning how they will fundraise this year, with everything from whole towns turning pink to high teas, fun runs, head shaves and tug of wars.



By turning pink, it will help the McGrath Foundation towards its goal of funding 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses by 2025.

"The great thing about 'Pink Is The Colour' is that there is no set way to fundraise; it's completely up to you," Ms Bevan said.



"Whoever wants to get involved, and however they want to turn pink, will have the support of our McGrath Foundation fundraising team to help make it as pink as possible."



How pink will you go?

Ideas on how you can fundraise:



HOST A PINK PARTY: Get together with your friends or work colleagues to host a pink party or morning tea.



WEAR PINK: Walk, run, swim or ride in support of the McGrath Foundation.



PINK UP YOUR TOWN: Rally your town to go pink for the whole month with displays and events like trivia nights.

