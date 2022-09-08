The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Watch: Archive footage from Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Australia over the years

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queen's visits to Australia

Video transcript:

When Queen Elizabeth landed at Farm Cove on February 3, 1954. It was the first visit by a reigning British monarch.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.