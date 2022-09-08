When Queen Elizabeth landed at Farm Cove on February 3, 1954. It was the first visit by a reigning British monarch.
She and Prince Phillip visited 57 towns and cities in 58 days. It was to be the first of 16 visits to Australia.
In 1963 she visited the University of New South Wales.
The visits of the Queen were a chronicle of changing Australia.
For her Golden Jubilee visit in 2002 - to mark 50 years on the throne - she visited Brisbane.
Whatever the argument over a Republic, the personal affection was clear.
In 2017, the prime minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull met the Queen of Australia.
The man who would abolish the monarchy met the monarch. And was charmed.
Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of Australia and Her other Realms, to give her her formal title, was the monarch respected, and even liked, by republicans.
We are all Elizabethans now.
The Queen visited Australia on 16 occasions, her first visit in 1954 and her last in 2011: 1954, 1963, 1970, 1973, 1974, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1992, 2000, 2002, 2006 and 2011.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
