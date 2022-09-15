10,000 reasons to plan your dream adventure in the USA

Breathtaking views such as the Watchman Trail in Zion National Park are waiting for you. Picture supplied.

Picture this: You. Your best mate. $10,000 to spend in travel plans . And the United States of America is beckoning.

What would you do?

There is only one correct answer: plan an epic adventure that will take you to some of the most iconic and breathtaking places in the US, and create memories to last a lifetime.

No matter what type of holiday you are looking for the US has it all - big cities, jaw-dropping landscapes, cultural hot spots and natural and man-made landmarks.

Explore has teamed up with Viva Holidays to give you the chance to plan your own US getaway to the value of $10,000.

For those who love bright lights and big cities, you can't go past the Los Angeles experience: star-spotting in Hollywood, driving the Pacific Coast Highway to Malibu, or hitting Disneyland or Universal for some theme park fun.

Just a skip across the state border is Nevada, home of the famous Las Vegas strip - a must-do for anyone looking for a blast of bright lights and glitz and the opportunity to see some of the world's best live performers, including such artists in residence as Barry Manilow and Katy Perry.

If exploring the wonders of nature is your thing, why not start a California journey in the colourful and cultural city of San Francisco, then travel out to the nearby UNESCO-listed Yosemite National Park to marvel the awe-inspiring deep valleys and giant sequoias.

Or maybe consider a train journey on the Colorado Rocky Mountaineer, where you begin your journey in Moab, Utah, and travel through Glenwood Springs to Denver, Colorado, watching the vast canyons and sprawling deserts glide by as you cross the Continental Divide and cut through the famous Moffat Tunnel, 10 kilometres of engineering ingenuity.

The other question to ask is: west coast or east coast? Or maybe try to do a bit of both?

The east coast offers plenty of culture. Think of standing in front of the White House and climbing the mammoth steps of the Lincoln Memorial as you walk the famous National Mall in Washington DC.

You could do a self-drive tour along the musical corridors of Memphis, the home of Elvis Presley, or soak up the dizzying jazz of New Orleans and the bayous.

Or style yourself for a day out in bustling New York City. Take the Staten Island Ferry and see the Statue of Liberty with your own eyes. Grab tickets to watch the Yankees baseball team or the latest razzle-dazzle Broadway production.

No matter your travel style, or your bucket list of experiences, Explore's exclusive $10,000 Viva Holidays competition gives you the opportunity to explore the US your way.

One of the best ways to make the most of your money - and your stay - is to book a package deal. Pick where you want go, highlight the things you want to see and do let an expert do the holiday planning for you.



Looking for travel inspiration?

Whether you are in the dreaming, planning or booking stage, Explore has got you covered with exclusive curated deals,destination stories and advice and travel news from Australia's best travel journalists.



Imagine, explore, book now at exploretravel.com.au.

WIN WITH EXPLORE