The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II became Queen of Australia at this desk and its owner wants the public to see it

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Green sits at home in Canberra on Saturday with the desk used by Queen Elizabeth II in 1973, holding a photo of the Queen signing the Royal Style and Titles Act at the desk and the receipt for the desk's loan. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Sydney Green never understood why representatives of Government House had come to his Kingston furniture shop to borrow a desk for the Queen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.