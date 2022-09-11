The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

"Together for Granny": How Britain's newspapers reacted to William and Harry and their wives reuniting to meet mourners

By James Joyce
Updated September 11 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Peace for Gran': body language expert consulted as UK newspapers react to reunion of feuding royals

When the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met crowds of mourners outside Windsor Castle at the weekend, the scene - like so many royal moments since the death of Queen Elizabeth II - was a carefully choreographed tableau staged for maximum media impact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.