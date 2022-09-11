'Peace for Gran': body language expert consulted as UK newspapers react to reunion of feuding royals

When the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met crowds of mourners outside Windsor Castle at the weekend, the scene - like so many royal moments since the death of Queen Elizabeth II - was a carefully choreographed tableau staged for maximum media impact.
Pictures of the unexpected reunion of William and Harry and their spouses have dominated the front pages of newspapers in Britain and around the world, even amid the centuries-old pomp and pageantry of the official proclamation of King Charles III.
The UK's Sunday Express summed up the Windsor walkabout with the page one headline "Together for granny".
Declaring that William had handed an "olive branch" to Harry, it described the sight of the couples as a "powerful symbol of unity at a time of great loss".
London's Sunday Telegraph, under the headline "Reunited in sorrow", said the brothers had put aside their differences to "honour" their grandmother.
It was the first appearance of the royal couples together for more than two years after Harry and Meghan resigned from their public duties and moved to the United States.
Outside Windsor Castle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they looked at the floral tributes left by mourners and spoke to members of the watching and waving crowd.
In Australia, the Illawarra Mercury and other daily newspapers in the ACM network recorded the moment on their Monday front pages as did News Corp's broadsheet The Australian.
In the US, the New York Post trumpeted the scene as a "United kingdom". The New York Times also carried a photo of the foursome on page one.
"Reunited For Granny," wrote the UK's Sunday Mirror.
The Mail on Sunday also hailed the brothers as "reunited", though its coverage included the analysis of a body language expert who said Harry's posture and gestures during the 20-minute outing appeared "guarded" and there were "no signs of relaxed engagement or even affection" between the couples.
"Harry performs some clothing touch anxiety rituals but Meghan seems to be on hand to offer comfort, support and encouragement," body language expert Judi James told The Mail.
The Daily Star Sunday, its racy red masthead still coloured black in mourning after the Queen's death, said William and Harry had "Reunited in grief for the love of their granny".
The Sunday Times was less sentimental, saying the "'warring Windsors" had "put months of bitter discord behind them" to strike an "awkward truce" to jointly honour their grandmother's memory.
Its front page also included commentary on the formal proclamation ceremony for King Charles III under the headline "Signing in the Carolean age with a glorious exercise in box ticking".
The Sun On Sunday - its red top a regal purple - headlined its photo of the brothers and their wives as "All 4 One" alongside an image of the Queen smiling.
It said the "feuding royals" had "dramatically" reunited in what a royal source told the paper was "an important show of unity for the Queen".
Before going out to meet the public, 40-year-old William, now heir to the throne, released a statement praising the Queen's "wisdom and reassurance".
"The world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," he said.
"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful.
"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."
Earlier, in his first formal televised address since his mother's death, King Charles had made a point of expressing his "love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".
The UK's Sunday People summarised the subsequent show of unity by the monarch's sons outside Windsor Castle as "Peace for Gran".
