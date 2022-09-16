The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Best of books: Memories of web surfing, the Renaissance portrait and a flash of inspiration, and climate hope

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The covers of some of the books we reviewed this week.

The week is a wicked self-inflicted creation. It starts off fine enough, before it descends into madness, limping towards the sweet release of Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.