The Canberra Times

Children deserve good stories, Craig Silvey says, and the ingredients of a good book are the same as the ones for older readers

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
October 7 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Craig Silvey with the cover of his new children's novel, Runt. Pictures supplied

Runt by Craig Silvey. Allen & Unwin. 352pp. $22.99.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.