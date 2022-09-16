The notion that things were "better when I was young" is a heady one that most often isn't true. But in the case of the internet, it probably is right. To be young on the internet in the 2000s was to be let loose in a choose-your-own-adventure wonderland, where they were still figuring out the rules. Sure, it wasn't the safest, but most got through unscathed - just different, maybe, to how they'd have been without internet exposure. Now it's a path guided more and more by dark forces, platforms desperate to hold the attention of young minds and shape them with clever psychological trickery.