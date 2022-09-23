Growing up in the 1970s and 80s, I was fed a very white-washed view of Australia's history. In primary school, we learned that the First Peoples of this country were hunter-gatherers who killed kangaroos with spears and boomerangs, and that Truganini was the last Tasmanian Aboriginal. In secondary school, Australian History commenced from white invasion and we were given a sense that there were no First Peoples left. Clearly, this was not true.

