Pomp and pageantry around Queen Elizabeth's death hides an uncomfortable truth

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
Updated September 18 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:52am
King Charles III. For some reason the King of Australia sounds a little absurd. Picture Getty Images

The spectacle that has accompanied the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is something to behold. But the pomp and pageantry do little to conceal the faintly ridiculous aspects of being a constitutional monarchy, where leadership is conferred not by merit or means of election, but by divine right and accident of birth.

Ebony Bennett

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

