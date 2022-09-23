Agatha Christie, queen of crime, became elusive by her own design

Agatha Christie, the Queen of Crime, was pronounced by UNESCO in 1961 as the world's best selling author. Today she is recognised as the bestselling novelist of all time. Astonishingly, in 1948, 25 years after the publication of her debut novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, Penquin released a million of her novels - 10,000 copies of ten of her titles - on the same day.

