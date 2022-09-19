The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Charter Hall buys new ATO Barton office at 15 Sydney Avenue from Doma

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:41am, first published September 19 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the new ATO headquarters to be built in Barton. Picture supplied

Charter Hall has purchased the new Australian Tax Office headquarters to be built in Barton, adding yet another Canberra office building to its portfolio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.