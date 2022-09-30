The Canberra Times
Review

The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill review - Not enough fiction in meta novel lacking style

By Amy Walters
September 30 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sulari Gentill's novel is set in the Boston Public Library - or is it? Picture Shutterstock

The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill. Ultimo Press. 288pp. $32.99.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.