Brilliant, sharp treatment of modern Australia

So Will changes to engineering and finds himself six years later in a FIFO routine in the Pilbara in distant WA, where his boss is the Lance we met earlier. Unfortunately, the latter's experience of mining is not much better than his knowledge of high finance and he is at the mercy of Korean banks and con artists. The result is that he is closing his mine and explaining to the workers in polished phrases that it was unavoidable. Will is angry that the workers do not attack him at least by words, but preferably with their strong hands.