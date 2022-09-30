Exploring uncanny angles in science fiction

Multiple times and locations are also a feature of Eversion by Alastair Reynolds (Gollancz, $32.99 ) in which Reynolds uses his astrophysics doctorate to provide the topological background for what is initially a spin off from the novels of Jules Verne. The main character, Dr Silas Coade, is a ship's surgeon on a ship sailing off the coast of Norway in the early nineteenth century in search of an alien artifact, "the Edifice". But when disaster strikes and Simon is killed, he, the crew and their rapidly changing transports, are catapulted forward in time in search of the possibly sentient Edifice. Ultimately, Reynolds is, with differing literary styles for his various time periods, exploring the nature of artificial intelligence and thus what it is to be human.

