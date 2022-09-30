The Canberra Times
Review

Exploring uncanny angles in science fiction

By Colin Steele
September 30 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New science fiction grapples with an age-old question: what is it to be human? Picture Unsplash

Adelaide based author Sean Williams has published over 50 novels and 120 short stories, mostly in the SF genre. Williams has said of the 14 short stories in Uncanny Angles (Wakefield Press, $29.95), all of which have a background preface, "The one thing these stories have in common, apart from their determination to exist, is a desire to take something familiar and twist it to reveal a different face. Be it a dragon, a guitar, a boy's club, or one's true and only love, my intention is always to leave the reader seeing these things differently. From a new and uncanny angle".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.