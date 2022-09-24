Is Wellington a cool, creative and cultural city? Absolutely, positively

But the highlight of the redevelopment (if not the whole city) is the incredible national museum known as Te Papa. Over six floors, the country comes to life in the interactive exhibitions about New Zealand's nature and its connections to the world of the Pacific, the halls hung with the nation's premier art collection, and the emotional journey through the Gallipoli campaign, which features enormous lifelike models created by the Wt Workshop, the Wellington special-effects company famous for its involvement in the Lord of the Rings movies. With so many dazzling sections, it's perhaps no surprise this is the southern hemisphere's most visited museum (sorry, Australia!).