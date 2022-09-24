The Canberra Times

Is Wellington a cool, creative and cultural city? Absolutely, positively

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
September 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wellington waterfront development. Picture by Michael Turtle

While exploring the excellent Wellington Museum, housed within an historic 1892 warehouse along the waterfront, I pause to watch a video at one of the exhibits. Playing on a screen is an advertisement released in 1991 called "Absolutely Positively Wellington", part of a campaign initially designed to bring some pride to a struggling city, which was expanded to encourage tourism, and ultimately adopted as Wellington's official slogan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.