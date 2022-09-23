The Canberra Times
Review

Earth for All: A Survival Guide for Humanity review - A giant leap scenario that envisions big changes in a generation

By Bob Douglas
September 23 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Making our food system healthy for people and ecosystems will be key to human survival, a new book argues. Picture by Peter Stoop

Earth for All: A Survival Guide for Humanity by Sandrine Dixson-Decleve et al. New Society Publishers. 208pp. $34.99.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.