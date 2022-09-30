If somebody had suggested in 2019 that Australians would soon be captivated by press conferences from state and territory leaders most would have laughed at the absurd idea.
Press conferences have been a staple of politics and media for years but beyond those circles nobody paid any real attention, especially at a state level.
People may have seen snippets of those press conferences on the nightly news and may have occasionally taken notice when the Prime Minister made a significant announcement.
But in 2020 press conferences from Australia's premiers became essential viewing.
Who could forget the days when people would wait with bated breath for leaders to come out and announce the daily COVID case numbers, alongside announcements about tightening restrictions as the virus took its hold.
Occasionally they would trade barbs with other state leaders or attack the federal government and have debates with journalists over a particular line of questioning. These sometimes turned into memes or TikTok dances.
While the profile of all state leaders was lifted during this time there were two who captured the nation's attention and appeared in front of the cameras more than others - Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian.
The two are now the subject of biographies, The Secret and Daniel Andrews, both written by journalists. Both present a fascinating insight into the leaders the country became captivated by.
The starting point of both books is the childhoods of both leaders, which provides insight into how the politics of both were formed and shows politics is not the only thing that separates the leaders.
Berejiklian's childhood, in Sydney's north, was strongly shaped by her Armenian heritage, her parents had immigrated to Australia, separately, before she was born. The former premier only spoke Armenian until she was five years old.
Andrews was born in 1972 to "working-class folk" who ran a milk bar in Melbourne until it all came crashing down when the store was badly damaged following an arson attack in a neighbouring shop. The shop was uninsured and the family was forced to start again.
Both leaders came to politics in their early 20s and both quickly rose up the ranks as they showed leadership potential.
While Berejiklian fought it out to become the NSW Young Liberals president, Andrews became a factional heavyweight for Labor's left faction.
The books chart the premiers' respective paths to leadership and explore in-depth the behind-the-scenes party machinations at play that ultimately led to their rise.
The COVID pandemic plays a big role in both books and shows how the premiers responded to the crises facing their respective states.
However, the books are tales with different endings. Andrews is still in power and is hoping to be re-elected to a third term in government in November.
Berejiklian's political career, at least in NSW, sensationally ended last year after she became the subject of an inquiry by the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
The Secret also focuses on the downfall of the NSW premier and the secret love affair that ended it all.
Alexandra Smith and Sumeyya Ilanbey are both journalists working for Nine newspapers, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age respectively, and are both state political reporters.
They offer brilliant insights into these two leaders, no doubt formed by their front-row seats to many of the events explored in the books over recent years.
Both Smith and Ilanbey have clearly spoken to many people, both named and unnamed, for their book and cleverly put together these biographies - even if the subjects did not take part.
This journalistic flare has even resulted in some surprising revelations.
It is revealed in The Secret that Berejiklian actually had the numbers in 2014 to take over from Barry O'Farrell but she ultimately stood aside for her friend, Mike Baird.
In Daniel Andrews it is revealed the Victorian Premier had actually intended to step down before the 2022 election but he is standing again.
Ilanbey reveals he was buoyed by his resounding 2018 election victory and he is also seeking to redefine his legacy following the COVID pandemic - where he has faced criticisms for harsh lockdown laws.
Both books expose and highlight the ruthlessness of Andrews and Berejiklian. Neither takes lightly to criticism or what they perceive as disloyalty from those close to them and both have cut off people from their lives.
But the books also touch on the personal side to these two leaders, such as Berejiklian being a massive fan of the Kardashians and Andrews is the "golf-obsessed" leader in Australia.
These books have clearly been written in the wake of the high profiles afforded to the leaders during the pandemic.
It will be interesting to see if premiers continue to enjoy this level of popularity in a post-pandemic world.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
