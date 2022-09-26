Australians are being urged to walk "side-by-side" to give Indigenous Australians a Voice to Parliament, in the first advertising campaign for the upcoming referendum.
The Uluru Dialogue's History is Calling ad has started its run, arguing that Australians from all walks of life are needed to make the proposal a reality.
Anger over the massive breach in Optus's cyber protection seems to be growing.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil didn't mince her words when she talked about it.
"The breach is of a nature that we should not expect to see in a large telecommunications provider in this country," the minister told parliament.
She laid responsibility squarely at the feet of the telco giant. "We expect Optus to continue to do everything they can to support their customers and former customers."
And motorists are being urged to fill up before the return of the full fuel excise, which will tack on an extra 25c a litre at the pump.
The excise was temporarily halved by the Morrison government in May to insulate drivers from soaring petrol costs largely caused by the conflict in Ukraine.
The government has decided to restore the excise to the full amount on Wednesday, though prices are not expected to jump immediately because retailers will work through stocks of discounted petrol.
Who wouldn't want a nosey through the home of con-woman Melissa Caddick?
She's the one, you remember, who vanished amid an investigation by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission for carrying on a financial services business without holding an Australian Financial Services licence.
So who wouldn't want a peak at the lifestyle as her home goes up for sale? We all would, of course. Apart from the saintly ones who don't have stickybeaks, I suppose.
But there's a snag. Listing agent Sotheby's says you'll have to cough up $10,000 first.
Intense interest in the Dover Heights coastal home east of Sydney has forced Sotheby's into establishing the refundable entry cost to ensure only genuine buyers are allowed in.
One thought, though: how will the sellers tell someone with genuine interest from a mere snooper if they both dress the part?
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.