Produced under the Nickelodeon Movies banner, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is a school holidays time-filler with lashings of slapstick biff, piles of corny shtick and fart jokes coming out of its puns. Like the other animation now showing in cinemas, DC League of Super-Pets, it has a doggie theme, big-name voices and a quota of jokes aimed over the heads of kids. It carries the same PG rating but feels more vulgar and violent.