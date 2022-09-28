The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Master Builders ACT forecasts slump in residential dwelling construction in Canberra

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
September 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forever Build Love project manager Jordan Lando and director Serene Teoh standing outside one of their construction sites in Strathnairn. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The number of new home builds is expected to fall in the coming years, which the construction industry says is due in part to a lack of new land being released in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.