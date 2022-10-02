A top public servant graduate program invites the fresh employees to read a 1008-page book chosen by the department's secretary, according to newly-released documents.
"The secretary's book club" is an optional part of the Department of Home Affairs' graduate program, revealed through a freedom of information request into their orientation sessions.
Every year, Secretary Michael Pezzullo has selected a book for the graduates to read and review. Documents revealed this year's choice was Kissinger: 1923-1968: The Idealist by Niall Ferguson.
The 1008-page book is virtually reviewed four times a year by grads and Mr Pezzullo attends the final in-person round-table discussion.
The book club members work in teams on a report with the support of a senior executive to mentor and assist each group.
While graduates are expected to personally source the book, most choose to access an online version that's available. For those unable to get a copy, the department sources copies on their behalf.
"The secretary's book club is an opportunity for you to present a book review to the secretary and senior staff. It's a great opportunity for you to share your opinions, thoughts and present these on how the chosen book relates to the work of the department," presenter notes said.
It was a part of the welcome presentation to the intake of Home Affairs graduates this year, when they were introduced to a list of events which included a bake off and debate.
The debate is a "tongue and cheek" event between senior executive and graduates at the end of the grad program and is described as one of the department's "favourite events".
It isn't the first time staff have engaged alongside Mr Pezzullo's interests. The secretary is renowned for his use of historical, philosophical and cultural metaphors.
A controversial Anzac Day speech included telling staff they must strive for peace but not at the cost of liberty, referring to the "drums of war" when tensions were escalating between Australia and China in April 2021.
"In a world of perpetual tension and dread, the drums of war beat - sometimes faintly and distantly, and at other times more loudly and ever closer," he told staff.
Less serious examples are also not uncommon throughout Mr Pezzullo's speeches and Senate estimate appearances.
A notable public speech Mr Pezzullo gave in 2018 drew on The Lord of the Rings, when he compared Australians to being "like hobbits ... who don't realise how serious the danger is and how much effort and sacrifice it takes our equivalents of Gandalf, Frodo and the rest to defend us".
In confirming Mr Pezzullo's secretary's book club program, a spokesperson said "participating graduates are tasked with critically analysing the text and presenting on how it relates to the work of the department".
"The secretary's book club is an optional professional development activity that seeks to help graduates foster a greater understanding of the work of the department," the spokesperson said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
