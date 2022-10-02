The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Home Affairs grads encouraged to read 1008-page book for secretary Michael Pezzullo's book club

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
October 2 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Pezzullo, chooses a book every year for a graduate book club. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong

A top public servant graduate program invites the fresh employees to read a 1008-page book chosen by the department's secretary, according to newly-released documents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.