The Informer: Interest rates rise for the sixth time in a row

Steve Evans
Steve Evans
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:15am
The RBA put the cash rate up by 25 basis points to 2.6 per cent. Picture Shutterstock

It depends how you see it. Higher interest rates are nice for savers and painful for borrowers, so how you view the Reserve Bank of Australia's sixth rise depends on which category you're in.

