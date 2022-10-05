We need to have our umbrellas at the ready.
A deluge of rain is on its way to eastern Australia. The downpours may not ease until Monday, weather experts say. Parts of New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria face the possibility of more flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings for parts of NSW, Queensland, Victoria, the ACT and Tasmania.
Northern Australia is also likely to face a drenching this wet season, after the Bureau of Meteorology predicted above-average rainfall between October and December.
Australian researchers have revealed that COVID could damage the heart. A study by scientists at the University of Queensland discovered that heart tissue in people who had died from the virus was different from that of people who had died of the flu.
While the team is still researching what the heart damage means for COVID-19 patients, the findings have shown that COVID-19 and influenza affect our organs differently, according to Dr Arutha Kulasinghe.
The prime minister of Solomon Islands is set to visit Australia.
Manasseh Sogavare will land in Canberra on Thursday before meeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his deputy Richard Marles.
The international visit is set against heightened tensions between the small but strategically important country after Mr Sogavare accused Australia of foreign interference by offering to help fund the island's election.
The Solomon Islands leader also mocked Australia's offer in parliament.
The country agreed to a security pact with Beijing in April, raising concerns about China's growing influence in the region.
Speaking of security, we now know the 200 most-used passwords. The most-used password is '123456', according to software company NordPass. "password" was the next most used.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
