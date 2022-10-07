For example, I was startled to read that Julian Assange "backed Donald Trump" in 2016. AAP Factcheck (available online) says that Assange admitted he did not have anything damning of Trump to disclose (in contrast with Wikileaks' release of emails embarrassing Hillary Clinton), but this is not "backing" Trump; Hamilton's characterisation of Assange is wrong. Similarly unconvincing is his continuing to label Hugh White a "capitulationist". White is warning Australians not to overestimate their own military strength and the military strength and regional commitment of the United States. Hamilton does not address questions of defence spending and alliance diplomacy posed by White. He is content to expose (in work that I welcome with reservations) the ways that Australia has become open to the bullying and covert influence of the Chinese government.