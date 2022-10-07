The Canberra Times
Review

Provocateur by Clive Hamilton review - The public intellectual who not only thinks but feels

By Tim Rowse
October 7 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clive Hamilton. Picture by Rohan Thomson

Provocateur by Clive Hamilton. Hardie Grant Books. 320pp. $34.99.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.