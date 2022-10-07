Marson, highly qualified and deeply experienced in criminal law and justice, wants us as a community to set some legitimate expectations: promises to one another. First among those should be, Marson argues, a commitment to give young people the best chance we can. For her, one key is teaching youngsters about sex and associated questions of autonomy, power, limits, feelings, and seeking help. She maintains that such an education program has been consigned to the too-hard basket: "not important, not appropriate, not that easy". Her thesis is underpinned by a simple but dramatic comparison between sex education and swimming lessons. To learn about sex we sometimes seem just to throw youngsters into the pool and hope they do not drown. Some do.