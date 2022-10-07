It's 1989 and Canon Daniel Clement has been the Rector of Champton St Mary for eight years. He is a "bachelor in habits, fussy and particular", who lives with his formidable widowed mother Audrey and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. Coles insists he hasn't based Daniel on himself. "He's much steadier than me," he says, "and he's more heroic."