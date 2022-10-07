"The novel has been given the tag-line 'dramedy' - comedy and drama. The comedy is part situational, part witty dialogue, and made me laugh out loud several times - for example when a floundering, failed, man describes a strip club as "quite well lit, actually", and, later, when a 23-year-old exclaims in dismay at the thought that she may one day be thirty. Conversations swerve and sparkle, and often manage - along with expositional asides - to comment on "modern life" in a way that to me felt thoughtful and real. The drama of the story comes from who sleeps with whom, and who else finds out about it," writes Hanne Melgaard Watkins in a review this week.