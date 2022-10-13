The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Optus hack a lesson for public service, Finance Department secretary Jenny Wilkinson says

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finance Department secretary Jenny Wilkinson. File picture

The Optus hack that affected millions of customers is a "wake-up call" for the public service, showing that cyber security is not optional, according to Finance Department secretary Jenny Wilkinson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.